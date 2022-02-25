KVNF Regional Newscast: February 25, 2022

Gov. Jared Polis condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin and announced Colorado will welcome Ukrainian refugees as demonstrators gathered at the State Capitol in support of Ukraine on Thursday
Montrose County Jail is now a COVID outbreak site and not accepting new inmates on nonviolent misdemeanors
Cedaredge golf pro Ira Kramer resigned Tuesday, citing what he called a toxic and hostile work environment
March 1st is the deadline for Delta County high school student artists to apply for a paid mural project
KSJD's Lucas Brady Woods reports the BLM held public meetings this week on proposals to expand protections around Chaco Canyon National Historical Park in New Mexico, increasing restrictions on oil and gas
Kate Redmond speaks to Dave Dearstyne and Reed Irwin about an all-day event on Saturday at the Montrose Pavilion bringing together leaders in regenerative farming and soil health