Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 25, 2022

Published February 25, 2022 at 8:18 AM MST
  • Gov. Jared Polis condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin and announced Colorado will welcome Ukrainian refugees as demonstrators gathered at the State Capitol in support of Ukraine on Thursday
  • Montrose County Jail is now a COVID outbreak site and not accepting new inmates on nonviolent misdemeanors
  • Cedaredge golf pro Ira Kramer resigned Tuesday, citing what he called a toxic and hostile work environment
  • March 1st is the deadline for Delta County high school student artists to apply for a paid mural project
  • KSJD's Lucas Brady Woods reports the BLM held public meetings this week on proposals to expand protections around Chaco Canyon National Historical Park in New Mexico, increasing restrictions on oil and gas
  • Kate Redmond speaks to Dave Dearstyne and Reed Irwin about an all-day event on Saturday at the Montrose Pavilion bringing together leaders in regenerative farming and soil health

