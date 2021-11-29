-
Over the next week, the Full Moon will light up the otherwise dark skies of the Western Slope. While a spectacular sight in its own right, the glow of the…
The small mountain town of Lake City now hosts an International Dark Sky Park. One man’s love for astronomy and his desire to protect his community’s dark…
Ridgway named third "Dark Sky Community" in ColoradoWildfire smoke in summer leads to more flu outbreaks in winter, says new studyBureau of Land…
The International Dark Sky Association was founded in 1988 with the intention to protect the night skies for present and future generations.KVNF's Kori…
What value can be found in a truly dark, star-speckled sky? Simply put, there is no universal answer.Artists attempt to capture the night’s wild beauty in…
In the early days of the U.S. space program, President John Kennedy proclaimed, “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not…
At Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, we are lucky to have dedicated local astronomers, powerful telescopes, and pristinely dark skies. A…
More than 99 percent of the people living in the U.S. and Europe look up and see light-polluted skies, according to a new atlas of artificial night sky brightness.
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park has long been known for some of the steepest cliffs, oldest rock, and craggiest spires in North America. The…