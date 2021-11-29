DMEA election

-
NewscastDMEA annual meeting brings in new board member, billing processSummer heats up next weekHighway 133 closure this weekColorado proposed changes to…
-
NewscastDMEA election resultsNew mural in HotchkissMontrose School District overcharges tax payers, gives backHickenlooper still considering a special…
-
KVNF's Jake Ryan interviews all eight candidates for the DMEA board of directors. They discuss who they are and why they're running. Each person touches…
-
The annual meeting of the Delta Montrose Electrical Association focused on the usual difficulties with the co-op’s electricity supplier, Tri-State, as…