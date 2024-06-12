KVNF Regional Newscast: June 12, 2024

The West End Dems of San Miguel and Montrose Counties, a new political organization in the region, held a candidates' meet-and-greet session at the Lone Cone Library in Norwood on Saturday. George Lewis, representing the democratic organization, says more than 70 people attended with nine candidates in attendance.

Democrat Adam Frisch, running unopposed for Colorado’s third congressional district in the June 25th primary, told the audience that politicians have to move past what he called “anger-tainment” while trying to find his place as a moderate Democrat.

In addition to Frisch, eight other candidates for state and county offices on the Western Slope spoke at the meeting. The West End Dems say they’re planning a whole range of future activities this election year.

Top Story: The Montrose County Coroner's Office identified the crash victims in the US 550 accident that took place last Thursday. The victims were identified as 34 year old Candace Smith and 43 year old Trinity Hasse both from Montrose. The two were passengers in a Nissan Altima driven by a 63 year old Montrose woman . The vehicle was struck from behind by a F350 in a construction zone. The driver of the Nissan Altima, as well as the driver of the Ford pickup and one passenger were also injured.

Montrose County is in the process of purchasing a former West End School District building, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The building will offer the county 20,000 square feet for critical departments, including the West End Montrose County Sheriff’s Office substation.

Montrose Commissioners authorized staff to pay up to $500,000 for the building located in Naturita. The county had been leasing the building since February. Commissioner Sue Hansen says the county is considering housing the associate court system, now in Nucla, and the Health and Human Services for the West End in the facility.

HopeWest received the Hospice C-A-H-P-S Honors Award for 2024. The organization was recognized for going above and beyond, providing high-quality, compassionate care for patients and their families. The award celebrates the highest-performing hospice agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey satisfaction measures from the caregiver’s point of view.

Delta Montrose Electric Association cooperative members reelected Steve Metheny and Kevin Williams to the board of directors, along with newcomer Ryan Sedgeley reports the Montrose daily Press.

Metheny edged out challengers Ken Norris and Jesse Haywood to continue representing District 2. Williams was unopposed and retained the District 5 seat. Sedgely faced Toby Romero for District 1 which he won by a large margin. Sedgely will replace outgoing District 1 board member Bill Patterson, who served for 12 years and was term-limited.

As fire season gets underway, agencies are working hard to recruit wildland firefighters. Many say it’s rewarding work. But it’s a male-dominated career. One program in our region is looking to change that. Aspen Public Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.