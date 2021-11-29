-
One strain of dog flu causing outbreaks in the U.S. appears to be especially contagious, making it likely more dogs than usual will get sick, veterinarians say. Still, 90 percent of cases are mild.
The rise of legal marijuana seems to be fueling a spike in the number of pets that become unhappily high off of pilfered treats. The dose is rarely fatal, but it can be a buzzkill.
A new study suggests that canis familiaris split from wolves much earlier than the 11,000 to 16,000 years ago that was long assumed.
Dogs pay close attention to the emotion in our voices, but what about the meaning of words? A clever experiment with 250 canines shows that dogs understand more of our speech than previously thought.
Researchers at North Carolina State University have developed a dog harness, equipped with speakers and vibrating motors, that could be used in search and rescue or to improve dog training.
Ten kids and their dogs competed in the 4-H Dog Obedience Show at the Delta County Fair.Dog trainer Rayna Stout of Cedaredge judged the competition where…
Dog owners don't doubt that their pooch has feelings. But scientists aren't so sure. An experiment found that dogs act upset, dare we say jealous, when their owners ignore them for a stuffed animal.