Baltimore Health Commissioner Leana Wen is working to put the anti-overdose medication naloxone into the hands of as many heroin users as possible. But the price of the antidote has nearly doubled.
All told, more than half a million Americans used heroin in 2013, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That represents a nearly 150 percent increase since 2007.
Needle exchange programs in Colorado are expanding.The programs are designed to keep illegal drug users from sharing used needles and spreading deadly…
The number of people seen in the ER with psychotic symptoms or seizures after using a type of synthetic marijuana called K2 has soared. Manufacturers often change its chemistry to evade detection.
Scientists are sharply divided on whether the disordered thinking and paranoia sometimes caused by marijuana is just a temporary thing or the start of long-term disorders like schizophrenia.
This week Governor John Hickenlooper announced a new campaign seeking to reduce prescription drug abuse and misuse in Colorado.In partnership with the…
Since Colorado legalized marijuana use, some schools in the state are starting to change how they teach students about the drug in health class. Educators worry students are receiving mixed messages.
A year after recreational marijuana stores opened, Colorado is still trying to determine the impact on youth who aren't legally allowed to use…