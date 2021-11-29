-
Erica Tucceri is an Australian musician, composer and flutist. Erica spent the month of May at Elsewhere Studios in Paonia focussing on several music…
Artist and Elsewhere Studios resident Sonja Hinrichsen stopped by KVNF to talk about her art and her series Snow Drawings, which she recently shared with…
Local filmmakers produced the documentary film, Of Apples and Anthracite, in conjunction with Elsewhere Studios. The movie was screened at the Paradise…
Elsewhere Studios is an artist in residency program in Paonia, Colorado. Here, Carolina Porras and Deirdre Morrison from Elsewhere talk about the Inspired…
This week Colorado Creative Industries, the state’s art agency, announced this year’s recipients of its Colorado Creates grant program.It awarded 168…
An interactive art installation on display now at the Blue Sage Gallery in Paonia was inspired by local residents and businesses. It’s Thursday night in…
Pass the Mic Arts reporter, Riven Sky Badgett, interviews local artist and silk-screener, Maya Arthur.