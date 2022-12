Musicians A.J. Fullerton and Erik Stucky join Cynthia and Todd on Blues & Other Colors for an interview about their upcoming show, "Home For The Holidays" and their "Singer/Songwriter Q&A". You can catch two of Montrose's own singer-songwriters, who grew up in the Colorado music scene, this Wednesday, December 28th at the Montrose Pavilion at 7PM.

