AJ Fullerton & Erik Stucky Interview "Home for the Holidays"

A.J. Fullerton is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, & producer. Over the last decade he has carved out a niche in the scene as a finger style & slide guitarist, a singer-songwriter, and a producer. Drawing from numerous influences classic & contemporary, his sound is a blend of Roots, Rock, & Blues. AJ’s last full record The Forgiver & The Runaway debuted at #1 on the iTunes Blues Charts, as well as charting #1 on the Colorado Roots Report. He has opened for the likes of Robert Cray, Jimmie Vaughan, Charlie Musselwhite, Otis Taylor, & Samantha Fish.

He has had numerous accolades over the course of his career including 23 Colorado Blues Society Members’ Choice Awards. He was also listed as one of "75 Modern Blues & Blues Rock Artists You Must Hear 2021” by Blues Muse Magazine.

- Best Guitarist ('17) ('21)

- Best Solo/Duo ('16, '17, '18, '19, '21)

- Best Band ('17, '21)

- Best Male Vocals ('17, '21)

- Best Slide Guitar ('16, '17, '18, '19)

- Best Songwriter ('17, '21)

- Best Acoustic Act ('17, '18, '21)

- Best Local Recording [“Kalamath”] ('17)

- Best Local Recording [“Forgiver & The Runway”] ('21)

- Young Performer ('16)

Erik Stucky is an American singer, songwriter, and multi instrumentalist. As a performer Stucky has toured across the United States, United Kingdom, and parts of the EU. His music has been featured on national media outlets such as RFD TV, Broadway World, M Music Magazine, as well as for commercial use by GO Outdoor Sports U.K. He has opened for and/or shared the stage with musical tycoons America, Jamie O’Neal, John Oats, and John McEuen.

Having released two studio albums to date, Stucky is known for his easy listening voice and compelling lyrics. He writes from a place of personal growth and creative expansion, with each song seeking to venture into the uncharted territory of the heart and soul.

“Insanely skilled”—Music Matters Magazine

“I love Erik’s music! His song ‘Good Vibrations’ makes me want to dance. Great music from a great new artist.”

—Crystal Gayle, Grammy, CMA, AMA, and ACM award-winning country singer