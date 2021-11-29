-
The Colorado River and its tributaries irrigate some of the country’s most productive farmland, in Western Colorado. But agriculture in this arid region…
Nitrogen is the basis of fertility. It’s the base of the amino acids that make up our DNA and the proteins in our bodies. Nitrogen is a common limiting…
Colorado’s North Fork Valley is well known for its small farms, producing some of the state’s finest fruits, vegetables, and meats. KVNF visited one such…
Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance & Lulu snack on fresh peas and take calls from listeners.Got a question? Email worm@kvnf.org or call during the show!…
Memorial Day bear attack near Aspen leads to search for animal on the loosePlastic particles discovered in rainfall in Rocky Mountain National ParkExpert…
The agriculture industry is traditionally male-dominated. But that's changing: Over the past 15 years, the fraction of U.S. farms run by women has nearly tripled.
Attempts to regulate chemicals in marijuana production often hit another problem: The plant's wide range of uses sets it apart from many traditional food crops.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says local food is growing quickly from a niche market into something that's generating significant income for communities across the country.
Will agricultural chemical dealers start selling microbes? Some big pesticide companies are investing in efforts to turn soil bacteria into tools that farmers can use to grow more food.
Much of the state depends on that snow for its water. In the Central Valley, the nation's most productive farming region, that means another year of fallow fields and emergency water measures.