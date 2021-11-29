-
One strain of dog flu causing outbreaks in the U.S. appears to be especially contagious, making it likely more dogs than usual will get sick, veterinarians say. Still, 90 percent of cases are mild.
The state reports more than 2,600 people have been hospitalized because of the flu so far this season. And, St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction has seen…
Up to nine inmates with influenza at the Mesa County Jail were quarantined for a five-day period that ended earlier this week. Heather Benjamin, with the…
State and federal health officials are warning this flu season could be a bad one.Veronica Daehn Harvey, with the Mesa County Health Department, says a…
The main flu strain circulating now tends to send more people to the hospital than other strains. It also causes more deaths, especially among the elderly, children and people with health issues.