Foster Farms

    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: April 28, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    Kate Redmond interviews Cherokee artist SD Youngwolf. He is traveling from Taos, New Mexico next week to begin an artist residency in Hotchkiss. Plus, we hear clips from last night’s Local Motion, on ballot measure 6A to create a sales tax increase of less than one cent per dollar for the next 8 years to help fund Delta Health. Business owner Jere Lowe recommends voting no. Philanthropist Sarah Bishop recommends voting yes.