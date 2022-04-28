KVNF Regional Newscast: April 28, 2022

A Denver District court judge yesterday ruled Montrose Republican Don Coram has the required signatures to remain on the June primary ballot for the Third Congressional District. The court ruled petitioners claiming the Secretary of State committed a breach or neglect of duty certifying Coram’s candidacy were wrong.

Judges for the Colorado Book Awards have chosen Julian Rubinstein’s book “The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood” as a finalist for general nonfiction. I interviewed the author last year on Local Motion. Winners will be announced June 25th at the annual Colorado Book Awards event. Meanwhile, a new documentary about The Holly will premier at Mountainfilm in Telluride on Memorial Day Weekend, with Rubinstein and star Terrance Roberts in attendance.

Foster Farms is the commercial poultry operation that euthanized 60,000 birds last week to contain the spread of the avian flu H5N1. The State Veterinarian’s Office learned of the situation on April 15. Testing confirmed the virus on April 19 and the birds were put down soon after. Delta County Independent reports the same day, the state placed most of Montrose and Delta counties under quarantine because of the virus. Under the quarantine, poultry growers cannot move birds, eggs, hatching or embryonated eggs, manure feed, bodies, feathers or used poultry equipment on or off premises. The virus has affected an estimated 25 million birds nationwide. Producers in Montrose and Delta counties remain under state quarantine until further notice.

The Cañon City Wild Horse and Burro Facility is under quarantine and laboratory tests are being completed to identify a fatal illness that killed 67 horses in one week. According to a BLM press release, both an independent and a federal veterinarian are on-site to help diagnose and treat animals. Horses gathered from the West Douglas area last fall are the most impacted. There are over two thousand horses at Canon City.

A leak was discovered Sunday in a pipe running beneath the South Canal by the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association. In order to repair the leak, water had to be released from the canal and the Bureau of Reclamation closed the Gunnison Tunnel, which supplies the South Canal water. Montrose Press reports crews are digging up the pipe to reseal it, then the South Canal will be refilled. The canal usually flows at about 1,000 cubic feet per second. To compensate, Ridgway Reservoir will release 800 cfs.

Delta Health is objecting to an article in Wednesday’s DCI asserting the hospital is facing bankruptcy. The article said that the hospital will not be able to pay staff or have enough supplies for surgeries. In a rebuttal press release, Delta Health CEO Matt Heyn asserts bankruptcy has never been a possibility. The hospital is dealing with financial difficulties with a three-pronged approach that includes Sole Community Hospital status, passing a Sales Tax increase on May 3rd, and finding a strategic partner.

Last night on Local Motion, KVNF News aired a point-counterpoint on one of the important decisions Delta County voters are asked to make between now and May 3rd. Ballot measure 6A would create a sales tax increase of less than one cent per dollar for the next 8 years to help fund Delta Health. Business owner Jere Lowe is voting no.

Philanthropist Sarah Bishop recommends is voting yes.

Next Kate Redmond brings us an interview with Cherokee artist SD Youngwolf. He is traveling from Taos, New Mexico next week to begin an artist residency in Hotchkiss.

