hen houses

The battle over a chicken farm in Delta County is not quite over. A state appeals court recently overturned a decision to shutter the chicken facilities,…
Attorneys for Delta County and the operators of a Powell Mesa Hen House say the two-year-long battle over the facility’s fate isn’t over yet. That's…
Judge J. Stevens Patrick ruled yesterday that operators of a Powell Mesa Hen House in Delta County must cease and desist operations immediately, bringing…
Since Delta County Commissioners gave conditional approval to Western Slope Layers’ cage-free chicken farm in August 2011, the hen-laying facility on…
Yesterday, the Delta County Commissioners upheld their earlier decision approving specific development applications for two laying hen operations. The…
It’s been more than a month since the Delta County Commissioners held a special public hearing to take more evidence in a decision on whether to allow two…
Yesterday afternoon, the Delta County Commissioners took additional evidence and testimony on two applications for laying hen operations in the county.…