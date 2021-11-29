-
Sharing Ministries Food Bank in Montrose serves five counties on the Western Slope. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the food bank has seen a 32% increase in new client visits. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano speaks to Sharing Ministries Director Oneda Doyle about how the nonprofit is coping.
-
Sharing Ministries Food Bank serves five counties on the Western Slope. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the food bank based in Montrose has seen a 32 percent increase in new client visits. Laura Palmisano speaks to their director about how they're coping at the same time volunteerism has gone down. Plus, Eric Galatas reports Congress has a chance to chart a new path for public-lands management by fixing a system that many say has prioritized oil and gas profits above all other uses, including outdoor recreation.
-
Denver Health CEO: System 'on the brink of collapse'Public health leaders send letter to Governor requesting new mask mandateWestern Slope Food Bank of…
-
1 year after Colorado's Red Flag law took effect, at least 112 petitions filed for extreme risk protection ordersFreedom of Information Coalition & other…
-
Post-Thanksgiving COVID spike not as severe in Mesa County as expectedGrand Valley Transit workers vote no confidence in their GMHotchkiss trustees…
-
Oil production dropped 13% during the pandemic, largest drop in 20 yearsColorado food pantries reporting 2-3 times normal demand for food, 1/3 served…
-
Sharing Ministries Food Bank recently broke ground on its new facility in Montrose, a much needed expansion officials with the organization say. The new…
-
A program on the Western Slope that makes sure seniors have enough food to ride out winter storms kicked into gear Monday. Workers with Volunteers of…
-
1 in 7 Coloradoans struggle with hungerPaper calls into question sage grouse numbersSecond person arrested in human trafficking caseLarge, illegal…
-
If you're giving nonperishables to a food pantry this year, skip the sodium-packed soups and focus on nutrient-dense foods, hunger advocates say. Some of them may be cheaper, too.