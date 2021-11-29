-
On this week’s show we have highlights from the 5th and 6th episodes of Wildish, a new podcast from High Country News. Host Anna Coburn learns about…
-
Whole Foods has sourced goat cheese and tilapia from farms that employ inmates through Colorado Correctional Industries. Critics say it's exploitative because the inmates are paid so little.
-
An investigation by NPR and The Marshall Project found that many states don't keep track of how many inmates are released directly from solitary confinement without any transition or supervision.
-
Some big states have been moving to limit the numbers of people they send to solitary, but officials say it's necessary to maintain control and, in some cases, protect the prisoners themselves.
-
Colorado is the latest state to issue playing cards bearing photos of victims from unsolved crimes in the hopes that prisoners might generate fresh leads.
-
California's high-security Corcoran prison is home to a dairy that provides milk to almost every prison in the state system. For inmates who staff it, it's more than a job: It's a refuge and a future.