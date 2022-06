Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Mengenhausen explains what's planned for a new ambulatory care center. He also comments on the new medical center planned for the Colorado Outdoors project and talks about why they are once again requiring masks at the hospital and clinics in response to rising COVID numbers. Plus, candidates for Colorado’s Third Congressional District primaries answered questions at a League of Women Voters forum last night. KSJD’s Lucas Brady Woods has a recap.

Listen • 8:10