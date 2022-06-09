© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 9, 2022

Published June 9, 2022 at 7:57 AM MDT
Boebert-GunArt.png

There were multiple reports of vandalism around Paonia this past Saturday night June 4th, including a small tree damaged as well as destruction of property inside the bathrooms at Town Park. Resident Jeffry Buechler told KVNF he awoke to what he thought were gunshots in the middle of the night and called Paonia PD. In the morning he discovered his family’s rainbow mailbox had been destroyed and he tells KVNF he determined what he heard was likely from that incident, not from any guns. Buechler submitted a report to the police department, who told KVNF three officers are working multiple cases spread out across town. If you witnessed anything unusual Saturday night or have information about the vandalism, please contact Paonia law enforcement at 970-572-4822. Some community members are advocating for neighbors to paint their own mailboxes in rainbow colors and join the movement to display rainbow flags during Pride Month. Anyone can sponsor a flag downtown by contacting The Learning Council, whose grand opening for the Ice Cream Corner on Grand Avenue is tonight from 5 to 9.

Governor Jared Polis has signed an elections security bill into law that codifies the curriculum for the certification program county clerks and election workers must complete ahead of upcoming elections. Colorado Newsline reports Senate Bill 153 was touted by lawmakers as an attempt to limit “insider threats” to elections, such as the one Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is alleged to have posed by facilitating a security breach in her elections office last year. The law includes provisions such as physical security requirements and restrictions on who can access voting equipment. The law also requires clerks to complete the program within six months of taking office or before they oversee their first election. Comprehensive courses offered are in general election law, the federal Help America Vote Act of 2002, voter registration and list maintenance, accessibility, both mail ballot and in-person voting process, systems testing, canvasses and risk-limiting audits. Colorado’s election system is widely considered one of the best in the country.

Five candidates running in Colorado’s Third Congressional District primary answered questions at a public forum last night, hosted by the League of Women Voters. Lucas Brady Woods at Rocky Mountain Community Radio partner station KSJD reports.

SPOT (1:14)

For those who didn’t get a chance to tune in live to the candidate forum, it was recorded and can be viewed online on the League of Women Voters of Colorado website at l w v c o dot org. The deadline to vote in the primary is June 28th.

MONTROSE REGIONAL HEALTH FEATURE (3:43)

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast CD3Third Congressional DistrictColorado Primary Election2022 ElectionKSJDLucas Brady WoodsLearning CouncilElection SecurityMontrose Regional HealthJeff Mengenhausen
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Related Content
  • LeagueForum.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: June 8, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    Third congressional district primary candidates are meeting tonight at 6 at a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Colorado. Lucas Brady Woods sits down with the League’s president, Karen Sheek. Plus, Scott Franz reports some Colorado lawmakers say they want to pass new laws promoting abortion access if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down federal protections.