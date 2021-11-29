-
News director Gavin Dahl asks new DMEA CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts about the cyber attack and impact on operations. Billing and payment processing resume today.
Ridgway town council gives Uncompahgre River symbolic legal rightsColorado Center for the Blind accused of covering up sexual misconductBiden names KC…
This week on Local Motion, Kate Redmond interviews Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and political reporter for the Grand Junction Sentinel,…
Number of Coloradans hospitalized with COVID, 705, at highest level since JanuaryMarine Rylee McCollum, whose mother lives in Montrose, among 13 service…
Six Mesa County election workers, not implicated in Clerk Tina Peters' alleged crimes, still have office access West Region Wildfire Council receives two…
Mesa County Commissioners name former Secretary of State Wayne Williams their new top election official, as current Secretary of State's investigation…
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters not cooperating with Secretary of State investigation, Grand Junction Sentinel calls her 'unfit' for officeAce Hardware…
COVID transmission in Delta County now 'substantial'Delta County Schools returning in-person with no mask mandate, despite CDC recommendationsCedaredge…
Now 10 cases of West Nile in Delta CountyNorth Fork Emergency Medical sets up permanent base in CrawfordState allows West Elk Coal Mine to use new road…
Montrose County Schools release site-specific Return to Learn plans for each schoolNew report projects over 128,500 jobs lost in Colorado this yearSka…