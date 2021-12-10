KVNF Regional Newscast: December 10, 2021
- Colorado's only Muslim state rep Iman Jodeh calls on Congress to take away Lauren Boebert's committee assignments in response to her Islamophobic attacks
- Secretary of State Jena Griswold and her staff are asking for increased security due to violent threats from believers of baseless election conspiracies
- Montrose School District deployed School Threat Assessment Team on Wednesday to prevent a potential violent incident involving an Olathe Middle School student
- COVID-19 will be leading cause of death in Mesa County this year, outpacing heart disease, cancer, unintentional injuries, Alzheimer's, and suicide
- Colorado State Historical Fund awards $250K to rehab Montrose Potato Growers Association building from 1908
- CDOT suspends work on Delta Dips along highway 50 between Delta and Grand Junction
- New DMEA CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts discusses cyber attack as billing and payment processing resume today