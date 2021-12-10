© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 10, 2021

Published December 10, 2021 at 8:23 AM MST
Alyssa Clemsen Roberts 2021.jpg
DMEA
/
New CEO Alyssa Clemson Roberts has faced a major challenge in her first months on the job.
  • Colorado's only Muslim state rep Iman Jodeh calls on Congress to take away Lauren Boebert's committee assignments in response to her Islamophobic attacks
  • Secretary of State Jena Griswold and her staff are asking for increased security due to violent threats from believers of baseless election conspiracies
  • Montrose School District deployed School Threat Assessment Team on Wednesday to prevent a potential violent incident involving an Olathe Middle School student
  • COVID-19 will be leading cause of death in Mesa County this year, outpacing heart disease, cancer, unintentional injuries, Alzheimer's, and suicide
  • Colorado State Historical Fund awards $250K to rehab Montrose Potato Growers Association building from 1908
  • CDOT suspends work on Delta Dips along highway 50 between Delta and Grand Junction
  • New DMEA CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts discusses cyber attack as billing and payment processing resume today

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastDMEAElevateAlyssa Clemsen RobertsCity of MontroseMesa CountyCOVID-19MCSDMontrose County School DistrictOlathe Middle High SchoolColorado State Historical FundJena GriswoldThreat AssessmentLauren BoebertIslamophobia
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
