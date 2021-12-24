KVNF Regional Newscast: December 24, 2021
- U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet authors editorial in Colorado Sun arguing for filibuster reform
- Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold asks judge to dismiss election conspiracy lawsuit seeking third party audit of 2020 election
- Montrose County Clerk & Recorder Tressa Guynes discusses her efforts to build confidence in local election systems, and explains what her team found during the automatic recount required because of a close race for one Montrose school board race