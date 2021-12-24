© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 24, 2021

Published December 24, 2021 at 7:55 AM MST
  • U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet authors editorial in Colorado Sun arguing for filibuster reform
  • Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold asks judge to dismiss election conspiracy lawsuit seeking third party audit of 2020 election
  • Montrose County Clerk & Recorder Tressa Guynes discusses her efforts to build confidence in local election systems, and explains what her team found during the automatic recount required because of a close race for one Montrose school board race

Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
