San Juan Rural Philanthropy Days get underway in Ridgway today. Gavin Dahl speaks with two organizers from the Community Resource Center about opportunities for nonprofit leaders and local officials to learn about affordable housing, fossil fuel transitions, and fundraising. Plus our partner station KDNK caught up with snowboarding legend Jess Kimura at a screening of her new film Learning to Drown in Basalt last week.

Listen • 8:10