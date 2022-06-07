KVNF Regional Newscast: June 7, 2022

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser yesterday reassured voters the state will protect the right to vote safely and work to ensure security for election officials. The AG pledged to hold accountable those who threaten or intimidate voters and workers. As primary ballots are sent out through the mail this week, Weiser says quote, “Coloradans have the right to a free and fair election. Whether someone chooses to vote via mail, at a ballot drop box, or in person at a polling center, they and those who are ensuring the security of those votes should feel safe to participate in our democratic process.” Local district attorneys and the AG’s office have authority to prosecute voter intimidation, for example it is unlawful to openly carry a firearm at a polling place, within 100 feet of a ballot drop box, or in any building where polls are located. Doxxing election workers is also illegal. Poll watchers are subject to very specific rules and regs as well.

The city council in Grand Junction voted unanimously last week to set a goal of creating 45 to 70 new affordable housing units per year over the next five years. They have defined affordable as within reach of families making 80 percent of the area median income or less, according to the Grand Junction Sentinel. A recent housing study found a rental gap and determined the city needs thousands of affordable rental units. Just seven percent of total housing in the city is deed or income restricted, mostly created by the Grand Junction Housing Authority, with a few from Habitat for Humanity.

Snowboarding legend Jess Kimura stole the show at last week’s 5Point Film Festival encore event in Basalt. She’s the subject of the new documentary Learning to Drown, which won the audience award at 5Point back in April. The sold-out encore screening had the audience in tears, and Kimura’s appearance with longtime 5Point emcee Paddy O'Connell after the film had the crowd in stitches. Kimura received multiple standing ovations, surprising attendees with her casual vulgarities, and moving them with reflections on anguish and suffering. KDNK’s Hattison Rensberry spoke to Kimura afterwards about her all-female snowboarding film trilogy, The Uninvited.

That was KDNK’s Hattie Rensberry speaking with Canadian pro snowboarder Jess Kimura after last week’s Encore Show of the film festival 5Point in Basalt. You can now watch the riotous and emotional film Learning to Drown on the video site Vimeo.

