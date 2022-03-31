Yesterday Bluecorn Cafe and Mercantile opened to the public at the new Bluecorn beeswax candle factory in Montrose. Owner Jon Kornbluh walked KVNF's Gavin Dahl around the 25,000 square foot space for candle production, distribution, and retail, along with a new cafe, and a live music venue on the way too. Plus, Scott Franz reports the Colorado State Senate approved a bill to force hospitals to allow visitors during future public health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic.

