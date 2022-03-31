© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 31, 2022

Published March 31, 2022 at 6:09 AM MDT
Gavin Dahl
KVNF
Bluecorn Beeswax owner Jon Kornbluh speaks to KVNF on opening day at Bluecorn Cafe and Mercantile in Montrose, March 30, 2022.
  • SMPA board votes to begin transition away from contract with wholesale power provider Tri-State Generation & Transmission
  • Lauren Boebert taking credit for accomplishments in spending bill she voted against
  • Scott Franz reports the Colorado Senate has approved a bill to force hospitals to allow visitors during future public health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic
  • Gavin Dahl visits Bluecorn Cafe and Mercantile on opening day in Montrose and speaks with owner Jon Kornbluh

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 30, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    There were loud calls for gun reform in Colorado after the mass shooting at a Boulder supermarket. Lawmakers delivered on some requests. Other new laws are still in the works a year later. For Capitol Coverage, Scott Franz reports on the ongoing recovery from that tragedy, as well as some new efforts launching this year to tackle gun violence. Plus, are old cans of paint accumulating in your basement or shed? Kate Redmond reports there is a Colorado State program that can help you with that.