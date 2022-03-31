KVNF Regional Newscast: March 31, 2022
- SMPA board votes to begin transition away from contract with wholesale power provider Tri-State Generation & Transmission
- Lauren Boebert taking credit for accomplishments in spending bill she voted against
- Scott Franz reports the Colorado Senate has approved a bill to force hospitals to allow visitors during future public health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic
- Gavin Dahl visits Bluecorn Cafe and Mercantile on opening day in Montrose and speaks with owner Jon Kornbluh