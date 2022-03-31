© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 31, 2022

Published March 31, 2022 at 6:09 AM MDT
John-Bluecorn.jpg
Gavin Dahl
/
KVNF
Bluecorn Beeswax owner Jon Kornbluh speaks to KVNF on opening day at Bluecorn Cafe and Mercantile in Montrose, March 30, 2022.
  • SMPA board votes to begin transition away from contract with wholesale power provider Tri-State Generation & Transmission
  • Lauren Boebert taking credit for accomplishments in spending bill she voted against
  • Scott Franz reports the Colorado Senate has approved a bill to force hospitals to allow visitors during future public health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic
  • Gavin Dahl visits Bluecorn Cafe and Mercantile on opening day in Montrose and speaks with owner Jon Kornbluh

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast SMPASan Miguel Power AssociationTri-State Generation and Transmission AssociationLauren BoebertCD3Third Congressional DistrictScott FranzCapCovCapitol CoverageRMCR Rocky Mountain Community Radio CoalitionBluecorn BeeswaxJon Kornbluh
Stay Connected