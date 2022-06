Charlie Gabriel / Eighty Nine / Sub Pop:

As the most senior member of the famed Preservation Hall Band, Charlie Gabriel began playing while sitting in for his father in New Orleans' Eureka Brass Band and has played with everyone from Charles Mingus to Aretha Franklin - With that history and legacy he deserves the respect and recognition of his talent and contribution by young and old...Six jazz standards and two new pieces round out a rich New Orleans Jazz heritage...