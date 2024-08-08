© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Larry Don Suckla

    NEWS
  • Larry Don Suckla (R) former Montezuma County Commissioner is running for Colorado House District 58
    KVNF Stories
    'Farm lifestyle' top priority for Larry Don Suckla - HD 58
    Lisa Young
    Larry Don Suckla is running for Colorado House District 58. The Republican from Montezuma County was at the Delta County Fair last week. The former Montezuma County Commissioner spoke to KVNF's Lisa Young about his primary race with former Delta County Commissioner Mark Roeber, his top priorities if elected and his race against Democrat Kathleen Curry.