Larry Don Suckla is running for Colorado House District 58. The Republican from Montezuma County was at the Delta County Fair last week. The former Montezuma County Commissioner spoke to KVNF's Lisa Young about his primary race with former Delta County Commissioner Mark Roeber, his top priorities if elected and his race against Democrat Kathleen Curry.