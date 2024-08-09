KVNF Regional Newscast: August 9, 2024

FEATURE: Larry Don Suckla is running for Colorado House District 58. The Republican from Montezuma County. Suckla was raised on a ranch in a very remote area near Disappointment Valley. He attended school in Montezuma County and college in Grand Junction and Phoenix. In his early years, Suckla worked in the mining industry and currently owns a ranch, a farm and an auctioneering company.

The former Montezuma County Commissioner spoke with KVNF's Lisa Young about his primary race with former Delta County Commissioner Mark Roeber, his top priorities if elected and his race against Democrat Kathleen Curry.

TOP STORY: Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson is coming to Colorado next week to support CD8 candidate Gabe Evans. Johnson will be a guest at a campaign event in Loveland on Friday, August 16. National Republicans are pouring resources into the battleground race. Johnson’s visit comes a few weeks after the National Republican Congressional Committee opened a Colorado office to support Evans’ campaign. GOP Presidential Candidate Donald Trump will be in Colorado this weekend. The Aspen Times reports Trump will attend a high-dollar fundraiser in the mountain town on Saturday.

Montrose City Councilors reviewed a draft ordinance aimed at curbing sleeping and camping on public property during a recent work session. The city currently allows for some public camping within city limits, however, the draft ordinance would prohibit overnight camping in public parks and rights of way. The ordinance would also address the use of RV’s and travel homes used to camp on public property. According to city legal representation, a recent Supreme Court ruling allows municipalities to write and pass stricter camping laws.

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, we wrap up the 25th annual National Farmers Market week with a new study on groundwater usage among farmer and the possibility of charging for it to reduce the strain on the dwindling underground supply. KUNC's Alex Hager shares a report for the Mountain West News Bureau.

