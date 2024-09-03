© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: Area political races heat up

By Lisa Young
Published September 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT
Adam Frisch, CD3 Candidate, speaks to a crowd at a brewery in Paonia, Colorado
1 of 8  — Adam_Frisch_KimSchlup.jpg
Adam Frisch, CD3 Candidate, speaks to a crowd at a brewery in Paonia, Colorado
Kimela Schlup / KVNF
Jeff Hurd, Republican Candidate for CD3
2 of 8  — IMG_1342.jpeg
Jeff Hurd, Republican Candidate for CD3
Jeff Hurd Campaign / KVNF
Cole Buerger - Democratic Candidate for SD5 primary
3 of 8  — Cole Buerger headshot.jpg
Cole Buerger - Democratic Candidate for SD5 primary
Cole Buerger
/ KVNF
Rep. Marc Catlin spoke in opposition to HB23-1165
4 of 8  — MarcCatlin.png
Rep. Marc Catlin spoke in opposition to HB23-1165
The Colorado Channel / KVNF
Kathleen Curry (D) is running for Colorado House District 58
5 of 8  — Kathleen_Curry_HD58 (1).jpg
Kathleen Curry (D) is running for Colorado House District 58
Lisa Young / KVNF
Larry Don Suckla (R) former Montezuma County Commissioner is running for Colorado House District 58
6 of 8  — Larry Don Suckla.jpg
Larry Don Suckla (R) former Montezuma County Commissioner is running for Colorado House District 58
Lisa Young / KVNF
Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz seeks second term for District 3
7 of 8  — Com.Wendell_Koontz02.jpg
Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz seeks second term for District 3
Lisa Young / KVNF
Niko Woolf, candidate for Delta County Commissioner District 3
8 of 8  — IMG_3084.jpg
Niko Woolf, candidate for Delta County Commissioner District 3
Niko Woolf / KVNF

On today’s Local Motion we take a look at four political races in our listening area. Full interviews of each candidate highlighted can be found at kvnf.org under our KVNF Stories tab.

We start the show with the top two candidates in Colorado's Third Congressional District, Democrat Adam Frisch and Republican Jeff Hurd. Adam Frisch served on the Aspen City Council from 2011 to 2019. Jeff Hurd has not served in a political office.

Next up we take a look at the Colorado Senate District 5 race between Republican Marc Catlin and Democrat Cole Buerger. Republican Perry Will who currently holds the seat stepped down to run for Garfield County Commissioner.

The district, reconfigured for the 2022 election includes all or parts of seven counties: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, and Pitkin.

Next we turn our attention to the Colorado House District 58. This seat is currently held by Republican Marc Catlin. Catlin is term limited, and as you heard in our previous segment is running for Senate District 5. The departure of Catlin opened up the seat giving both parties a chance to capture it.

Candidates for HD58 are Democrat Kathleen Curry and Republican Larry Don Suckla. House District 58 serves eight counties: Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel, and parts of Delta and Montezuma counties.

We complete our coverage with the race for Delta County Commissioner for District 3 which covers the unincorporated areas of Crawford, Hotchkiss, and Paonia in the North Fork Valley.

Incumbent Commissioner Wendell Koontz will square off against Niko Woolf, a builder and farmer from the Crawford area. This race has direct ties to the county’s land use code.

Local Motion airs every other Tuesday night at 6 pm and the following Saturday morning at 10:30 am. KVNF reached out multiple times to Marc Catlin for an interview, but did not hear back . Portions of the interview with Mr. Catlin was provided by KDNK.

Adam Frisch - Democratic Candidate for CD3Jeff Hurd - Republican Candidate for CD3Cole BuergerRepublican Marc CatlinKathleen CurryLarry Don SucklaCommissioner Wendell KoontzNiko Woolf
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
