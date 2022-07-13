© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
Buy a Raffle Ticket
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Luis Licon

  • MailInVoting.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: July 13, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    Today we hear from four Rocky Mountain Community Radio reporters. Governor Jared Polis visited with firefighters in Rico yesterday, as KSJD's Lucas Brady Woods reports. Demonstrators gathered at the state capitol on Sunday to call for action on rising rents, as KGNU's Luis Licon reports. A new study looks at spending in communities nearby national parks where visitation boomed last year, as KZMU's Justin Higginbottom reports. Plus, in the face of the Big Lie, pushed by disgraced former president Donald Trump and his devotees, a new documentary explores how Colorado has led the way in secure voting by mail, as RMCR's Maeve Conran reports.