KVNF Regional Newscast: July 13, 2022

National Parks were big draws for tourists last year. Visitors lined up across the country to enter the National Park System more than 297 million times – up 25 percent from 2020. These visits meant a lot of spending in nearby communities. KZMU’s Justin Higginbottom reports on a new study that crunches the numbers.

SPOT (:53)

Governor Jared Polis was in Southwest Colorado yesterday. KSJD’s Lucas Brady Woods reports his visit included a meeting with Rico’s volunteer fire department.

SPOT (1:10)

Demonstrators gathered on the steps of the Capitol in Denver on Sunday to call for legislative action to allow local governments to implement measures to control skyrocketing rents. KGNU's Luis Licon has more.

SPOT (1:34)

We are in another election year and states including Colorado and Utah have wrapped up their primaries. They are two of eight nationwide that use all mail in voting in their elections, but all states offer some form of mail in ballots. The process has come under scrutiny since former President Donald Trump claimed erroneously the system is rife with fraud. The Big Lie has been debunked by election officials and is the subject of a new documentary that explores how Colorado has led the way in secure voting by mail. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s new managing editor Maeve Conran reports.

FEATURE (3:05)