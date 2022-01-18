Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience. You can always stream static free here at KVNF.org
The 10th annual Western Colorado Food and Farm Forum takes place at the Montrose Pavilion this coming Friday and Saturday. As the microbiome health of soil is becoming better understood, Kate Redmond speaks leading soil scientist Kris Nichols, one of the presenters this weekend.
