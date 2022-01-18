© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience. You can always stream static free here at KVNF.org

Marade

    NEWS
    MLK 'Marade' spotlights drive to protect voting rights
    Eric Galatas
    ,
    Demonstrators took to the streets in Denver on Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Eric Galatas reports for Colorado News Connection.
  • Nichols.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: January 18, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    The 10th annual Western Colorado Food and Farm Forum takes place at the Montrose Pavilion this coming Friday and Saturday. As the microbiome health of soil is becoming better understood, Kate Redmond speaks leading soil scientist Kris Nichols, one of the presenters this weekend.
