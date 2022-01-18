KVNF Regional Newscast: January 18, 2022

Congressmember Lauren Boebert is attacking her Republican primary challenger, State Senator Don Coram. Her media blitz includes an ad disguised as a news headline above the masthead on the Sunday edition of the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. Plus, the one-year anniversary of the insurrection in the U.S. Capitol has come and gone. But anger on the far-right continues to simmer, especially here in the West where extremists have been active for many years. That includes Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and his family members who have battled with the feds over the use of public lands.

Listen • 8:10