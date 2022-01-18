KVNF Regional Newscast: January 18, 2022

Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience. You can always stream static free here at KVNF.org
Paonia Public Works director Travis Loberg resigned last week
Possible snag for one of the 2 new marijuana dispensaries set to open in Cedaredge
Grand Junction City Council changing criteria for 10 new recreational marijuana licenses
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announces plans to divert water from South Platte River in his State of the State address, as Colorado Gov. Jared Polis warns he will aggressively assert Colorado's water rights
As Front Range grocery workers continue strike, Marade organizers remove King Soopers as sponsors
Kate Redmond speaks to soil scientist Dr. Kris Nichols ahead of 10th annual Western Colorado Food & Farm Forum this weekend in Montrose
