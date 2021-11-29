Mesa County School District

-
Colorado reinstates crisis standards of care, now all adults can get boosters once sufficient time passesWal-Mart in Montrose closed temporarily due to…
-
Governor prepares to stop elective surgeries, ration care, if COVID cases don't declineMesa County's elections normally cost $120,000 but this year will…
-
Three D51 schools now under mask mandate due to infections in students and staffRedistricting Commision sends the final map to the Colorado Supreme…
-
Telluride schools went on lockdown on Tuesday due to a credible threat, one person taken into custodyOuray, Ridgway, Denver schools will require staff and…
-
District 51 announces USDA will extend free school meals through end of school yearDelta County Housing Authority will rehab 3 single-family rental…