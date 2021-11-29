-
The two states, Nebraska and Oklahoma, began legal proceedings months after Colorado began allowing marijuana dispensaries to start selling pot for recreational use at the start of 2014.
-
Law enforcement in Nebraska towns near the Colorado border are reporting a jump in pot-related offenses. Legalization next door, they say, is creating burdensome consequences they never asked for.
-
Nebraska and Oklahoma have filed a lawsuit against Colorado with the U.S. Supreme Court, saying that its law legalizing marijuana isn't constitutional.