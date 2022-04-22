© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Niagara Community Garden

    KVNF Regional Newscast: April 22, 2022
    As Earth Day is celebrated across the globe today, we continue inching toward a tipping point where reversing the climb of greenhouse gasses in the environment may no longer be possible. Some corporations and organizations respond by using carbon offsets. But a group of locals is digging their hands in the dirt to not only act locally and think globally, but also engage in a practical response. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, Colorado lawmakers are unveiling another effort to help survivors of natural disasters like wildfires rebuild their homes, creating a new grant program and a new government office.
