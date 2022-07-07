KVNF Regional Newscast: July 7, 2022

© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
(:10) Warming waters and large dams make it hard for many fish species to migrate and spawn. Kaleb Roedel looks at efforts to help threatened and endangered species.

FEATURE (4:37)

(:15) We continue toward a tipping point where reversing levels of greenhouse gasses in the environment may no longer be possible. A group of locals is digging their hands in the dirt to engage in a practical response to climate change. Kate Redmond filed this report on Earth Day back in April.

FEATURE (3:18)

