You don’t have to travel to a national park to enjoy the night sky, especially here on the Western Slope. Even in the midst of Montrose, we can see a…
Globular star clusters form a huge halo around the Milky Way Galaxy. If we resided at the center of our Galaxy, we would see them in every direction.…
According to National Geographic, ninety-nine percent of the population of the U.S. and Europe can’t see the Milky Way from their homes. That makes many…
Consider how the night sky has influenced life on Earth. What have the darkness, the stars, and the moon helped create? You may initially picture the…
Trying to find the official constellations can be a challenge, but most of us saw shapes in the clouds without even trying as children. In the same way,…
What value can be found in a truly dark, star-speckled sky? Simply put, there is no universal answer.Artists attempt to capture the night’s wild beauty in…
So you bought a new telescope…Or, little Bobby just got one for Christmas. Now what?In western Colorado we are blessed with access to wonderful night…
In the early days of the U.S. space program, President John Kennedy proclaimed, “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not…
Today I am going to discuss a few simple tips that will allow you to take pictures of the night sky. These may not compare with professional images, but…
Navigating the Night SkyThe Big Dipper is a great starting point for learning the night sky. Located near the pole of the sky, it never completely sets or…