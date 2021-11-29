-
Highway 50 returns to regular closures Sept 1July the hottest month ever recordedResearch shows wildfire smoke harmful to dairy cowsColorado will require…
-
Journalist & former Telluride resident Danny Fenster has contracted COVID in a Burmese prisonDelta variant of COVID showing up not only in Mesa County,…
-
Though past measurements have suggested global warming all but stopped in the late 1990s, newly refined figures show Earth's warming has continued unabated.
-
The annually-averaged temperature was 1.24 degrees Fahrenheit over the 20th century average, and easily broke the records set in 2005 and 2010.
-
The X-class Coronal Mass Ejection, or CME, that erupted on the sun on Wednesday is not expected to cause major disruptions to the electrical grid or communications.
-
One summer, when I was growing up, it was common to hear about sightings of the “northern lights” over Grand Mesa. Most of the stories came from high…