KVNF Regional Newscast: May 26, 2022

First thing this morning, Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency due to the infant formula shortage, making emergency funds available to support the free distribution of donor human milk across Colorado.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hosted the 50th Annual Global Monitoring Conference this week. Ko Barrett, a senior climate advisor to NOAA, and vice chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change gave the keynote. She presented the Annual Greenhouse Gas Index, which shows greenhouse gasses trapped in the atmosphere rose 49 percent higher than 1990. Carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide account for 90 percent of the increased trapped heat due to human activity since the mid-1700s. Barrett implored NOAA participants, quote, “We have a small window to shift to a carbon-neutral economy and hold climate impacts in check.”

A Delegation of the European Union visited Colorado this week to exchange ideas on transition to a fossil-free economy. Colorado Sun reports the delegation is visiting the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, NOAA, CU Boulder, and with energy analysts at the Rocky Mountain Institute. They chose Colorado for our internationally known scientific community, and also because we are feeling impacts of climate change with rapid aridification and wildfires. Against a backdrop of the Russian war in Ukraine, EU nations are looking to get off Russian oil. The delegation was impressed by our state’s progress toward the goal of cutting 80 percent of power plant emissions by 2030.

Marijuana dispensary PUR CannaBliss in Cedaredge is once again under scrutiny by the Town after a potential code violation and more shareholder dropouts. The Delta County Independent reports the dispensary’s local license has yet to be finalized. At the May 19th Cedaredge Trustee meeting, Town Administrator Kami Collins alleged PUR CannaBliss received marijuana samples, a code violation since they have a state permit but not yet a local one. The owners didn’t order the samples, and were surprised when they were delivered. They returned to sender and called the Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue. The state issued a verbal warning only, with no plans for a citation or revocation of the PUR CannaBliss state license.

SELF-CONTAINED SPOT (1:20)

(:17) Warmer days are here, and the snow that supplies most of the water to the Colorado River is melting. Our drought-stricken region needs all the water it can get. So as winter comes to a close in the mountains, KUNC’s Alex Hager tells us what we can expect this summer in the Colorado River basin.

FEATURE (4:00)

This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced by KUNC and supported by the Walton Family Foundation. That does it for Thursday’s KVNF Regional Newscast. I’m Gavin Dahl. Special thanks to Kate Redmond, and thank you for listening.