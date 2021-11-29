-
COVID hospitalizations increase this week in Colorado as overall case numbers stopped decliningDMEA investigating own CEO, who is on leave of absence DA…
-
As reportedly drunk Delta Sheriff's Deputy Kent Eddy was removed from a plane at Montrose Airport, he allegedly grabbed the security door and struck a…
-
If nursing homes want to be paid by Medicare and Medicaid, they'll likely have to meet a range of new requirements for quality and safety, including more training of nurses in dementia care.
-
The staff's goal was to reduce the prescription of antipsychotic drugs by 20 percent. In the first year, they cut use by 97 percent. How? By addressing the real reasons for agitation and aggression.