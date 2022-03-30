Paint Disposal

There were loud calls for gun reform in Colorado after the mass shooting at a Boulder supermarket. Lawmakers delivered on some requests. Other new laws are still in the works a year later. For Capitol Coverage, Scott Franz reports on the ongoing recovery from that tragedy, as well as some new efforts launching this year to tackle gun violence. Plus, are old cans of paint accumulating in your basement or shed? Kate Redmond reports there is a Colorado State program that can help you with that.

