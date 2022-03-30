© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 30, 2022

Published March 30, 2022 at 8:11 AM MDT
Scott Franz
Boulder police officers salute during a tribute to Eric Talley, an officer who was killed responding to the shooting at the Boulder King Soopers on March 22, 2021.
  • Delta Health receives Sole Community Hospital Provider status from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
  • North Fork Valley Creative Coalition invites public to Paonia Town Hall meeting tomorrow at 5:30pm about the 21st annual Mountain Harvest Festival
  • City of Delta moving basecamp for the homeless from Horse Country Arena to new site further west
  • Kate Redmond reports on state program to properly dispose of old cans of paint, learn more at PaintCare.org
  • Scott Franz reports on the ongoing recovery from the mass shooting tragedy in Boulder last year, and new efforts to tackle gun violence

KVNF Regional Newscast Delta HealthNorth Fork Creative CoalitionCity of DeltaHomelessnessPaint DisposalScott FranzCapCovCapitol CoverageRMCR Rocky Mountain Community Radio CoalitionGun ViolenceGun Control in Colorado
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
    ,
    The mission of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition is to educate the public and the journalism community about our rights under public records and Open Meetings law. Today, Gavin Dahl speaks with executive director Jeff Roberts about Sunshine Week. Plus, Scott Franz reports some Colorado lawmakers want to make it a crime to use a cell phone while driving.