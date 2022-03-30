KVNF Regional Newscast: March 30, 2022
- Delta Health receives Sole Community Hospital Provider status from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
- North Fork Valley Creative Coalition invites public to Paonia Town Hall meeting tomorrow at 5:30pm about the 21st annual Mountain Harvest Festival
- City of Delta moving basecamp for the homeless from Horse Country Arena to new site further west
- Kate Redmond reports on state program to properly dispose of old cans of paint, learn more at PaintCare.org
- Scott Franz reports on the ongoing recovery from the mass shooting tragedy in Boulder last year, and new efforts to tackle gun violence