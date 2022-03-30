© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 30, 2022

Published March 30, 2022 at 8:11 AM MDT
Scott Franz
Capitol Coverage
Boulder police officers salute during a tribute to Eric Talley, an officer who was killed responding to the shooting at the Boulder King Soopers on March 22, 2021.
  • Delta Health receives Sole Community Hospital Provider status from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
  • North Fork Valley Creative Coalition invites public to Paonia Town Hall meeting tomorrow at 5:30pm about the 21st annual Mountain Harvest Festival
  • City of Delta moving basecamp for the homeless from Horse Country Arena to new site further west
  • Kate Redmond reports on state program to properly dispose of old cans of paint, learn more at PaintCare.org
  • Scott Franz reports on the ongoing recovery from the mass shooting tragedy in Boulder last year, and new efforts to tackle gun violence

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Delta HealthNorth Fork Creative CoalitionCity of DeltaHomelessnessPaint DisposalScott FranzCapCovCapitol CoverageRMCR Rocky Mountain Community Radio CoalitionGun ViolenceGun Control in Colorado
