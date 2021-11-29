-
Luke Powers is a americana, singer, songwriter and guitar player who is originally from Louisville, Kentucky. Luke has recently relocated to Paonia, CO…
-
2015 Pickin' In the Park Concert Series, Week 4 - Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, with The RailsplittersWith their latest release Cold Spell landing a 2015…
-
2015 Pickin' In the Park Concert Series, Week 3 - Davina & The Vagabonds, with Dustbowl Revival.Davina Sowers and the Vagabonds have created a stir on the…
-
The remarkable Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats played Paonia Town Park on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015.Opening act was Jelly Bread, a very funky 4-piece…
-
2015 Pickin' In the Park Concert Series, Paonia, Week 1 - Todo Mundo with Handmade MomentsTodo Mundo ("All the World") is a San Diego-based six-piece…
-
Pickin' In the Park Concert Series, Week 4 - Baskery, with opening act The Broke Down Van Jazz Band (aka Jon Hickam & Lindsay "Laser Kid" Kotowich)The…
-
Pickin' In the Park Concert Series, Week 3 - The Drew Emmitt Band with Simpler Times BluegrassDrew Emmitt is a mandolinist, guitarist, fiddle player,…
-
Pickin' In the Park Concert Series, Week 2 - Miss Tess & The Talkbacks with Kipori WoodsThe Brooklyn-based singer and her band make grooving modern…
-
Pickin' In the Park Concert Series, Week 1 - Shinyribs, with opening act Locust Honey After 18 years of good times and hard travelin’ with The Gourds,…
-
The 4th & final concert from the 2013 Pickin' In the Park Concert Series, recorded Thursday, Aug. 22nd in Paonia Town Park. Opening set by Cottonwood…