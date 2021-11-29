© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Sharing Ministries Food Bank

  • food bank.jpg
    NEWS
    Sharing Ministries Food Bank in Montrose sees demand grow during the pandemic
    Laura Palmisano
    ,
    Sharing Ministries Food Bank in Montrose serves five counties on the Western Slope. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the food bank has seen a 32% increase in new client visits. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano speaks to Sharing Ministries Director Oneda Doyle about how the nonprofit is coping.
  • Sharing Ministries Food Bank Truck
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 7, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Sharing Ministries Food Bank serves five counties on the Western Slope. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the food bank based in Montrose has seen a 32 percent increase in new client visits. Laura Palmisano speaks to their director about how they're coping at the same time volunteerism has gone down. Plus, Eric Galatas reports Congress has a chance to chart a new path for public-lands management by fixing a system that many say has prioritized oil and gas profits above all other uses, including outdoor recreation.
