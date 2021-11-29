short feature

-
In his 1925 poem “The Hollow Men,” English poet T. S. Eliot wrote “this is the way the world ends / not with a bang but a whimper,” referring to the irony…
-
If you stay up late on the night of November 18, or get up very early on November 19, you can see a special treat: the second lunar eclipse of 2021 -…
-
Do you remember the last time you heard a helicopter’s whirring rotors in the distance, so distinct from its other flying cousins? Once the machine…
-
It’s hard to imagine not knowing about Saturn’s rings. The planet is iconic, and even those least interested in astronomy can still picture it. Yet, for…
-
In a drying landscape one thing we can do to halt desertification is to restore small water cycles. What does that mean? It means keeping the water that…
-
Galaxies, those enormous accumulations of stars, dust, gas, and other stuff, are a bit like people – they tend to congregate in big groups. Many galaxies…
-
Likely you have heard of the asteroid belt, that planetary graveyard between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, where numerous space rocks revolve around the…
-
After a recent presentation on the OSIRIS-Rex mission to asteroid Bennu, someone asked "How do you define the north pole of an asteroid?" According to the…
-
Do you watch space movies? How many have you seen with the hero’s spaceship travelling a dangerous route through the asteroid belt, bobbing and weaving to…
-
This week we start a 3 part series: No Mud No Lotus.