Singer songwriter

  Singer songwriter
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: John Statz
    John Statz is a Denver based singer-songwriter who moves between folk and Americana. John caught up with KVNF's Kori Stanton and shared several songs off…
  • andysydow.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Andy Sydow
    Americana, rock, folk, singer-songwriter Andy Sydow talks with KVNF from his home studio in Denver. Sydow's EP "Time. Love. Everywhere." drops on April…
  • SHOTBYDILATE2.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Kaleena Zanders
    LA singer-songwriter Kaleena Zanders talks with Kori Stanton about how the pandemic has given her time to focus on writing and recording her own music.…
  • 15bbec7c-1b20-4202-b1f5-f967c9b43e09_1_.png
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Kaitlyn Williams
    Denver based pop singer-songwriter Kaitlyn Williams talks with KVNF and shares some of her 2020 releases including a world debut of her brand new song…
  • eriak_real.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Erika Lundahl
    Seattle singer-songwriter Erika Lundahl talks with KVNF about her new album 'Daughter, You're a Storyteller' which dropped October 30th, 2020. Lundahl…
  • jacksonindypass-oliveandwest-headshot_hires_1_.jpeg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Jackson Emmer
    Colorado Singer-songwriter, Jackson Emmer, talks with KVNF's Kori Stanton about his new album 'Alpine Coda' from his home studio in Carbondale.
  • image0.jpeg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Xanthe Alexis
    "Music is my life partner" says singer-songwriter Xanthe Alexis in an interview with KVNF's Kori Stanton. The mystical songstress' music has been…
  • a2544289939_16.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Gabrielle Louise
    Americana, singer songwriter, Gabrielle Louise speaks with 'Talkin Music' host, Kori Stanton via phone about her new album "The Unending Alteration Of The…
  • and9226369D-0A17-48C2-8175-323D6D1C940A.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Andrea Von Kampen
    Folk singer-songwriter Andrea Von Kampen talks with KVNF's Kori Stanton and performs four original songs with her band in the Listening Room at Healthy…
  • moriahwoods.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Moriah Woods
    Singer-songwriter, Moriah Woods stopped by KVNF to share a few of her newest songs off her recent album 'Old Boy'. The singer resides in Poland but spent…
